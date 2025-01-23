The Years in the West End – rehearsal photos released

Sonia Friedman Productions has revealed new photos of the cast of The Years in rehearsals.

The critically acclaimed adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre following its run at the Almeida Theatre last year.

The cast includes Deborah Findlay, Romola Garai (appearing until 8 March), Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra, and Harmony Rose-Bremner, portraying a single character across a lifetime of personal and societal shifts. Further casting updates are expected for performances beyond Garai’s tenure in the role.

The show will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 24 January to 19 April 2025.

The creative team for the West End production includes Thijs van Vuure as music supervisor and sound designer, Juul Dekker as set designer, Rebekka Wörmann as costume designer, Varja Klosse as lighting designer, and Yasmin Hafesji as associate director. Casting is by Amy Ball.