whatsonstage white
Photos

The Years in the West End – rehearsal photos released

Direct from the Almeida!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

23 January 2025

21. Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose Bremner, Romola Garai, Anjli Mohindra and Gina McKee The Years Credit @justine35mm
Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose Bremner, Romola Garai, Anjli Mohindra and Gina McKee in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew

Sonia Friedman Productions has revealed new photos of the cast of The Years in rehearsals.

The critically acclaimed adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre following its run at the Almeida Theatre last year.

5. Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose Bremner, Anjli Mohindra, Romola Garaim The Years Credit @justine35mm
Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose Bremner, Anjli Mohindra, Romola Garaim in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
9. Romola Garai The Years Credit @justine35mm
Romola Garai in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
13. Harmony Rose Bremner The Years Credit @justine35mm
Harmony Rose Bremner in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew

The cast includes Deborah Findlay, Romola Garai (appearing until 8 March), Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra, and Harmony Rose-Bremner, portraying a single character across a lifetime of personal and societal shifts. Further casting updates are expected for performances beyond Garai’s tenure in the role.

The show will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 24 January to 19 April 2025.

24. Romola Garai and Anjli Mohindra The Years Credit @justine35mm
Romola Garai and Anjli Mohindra in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
1. Harmony Rose Bremner and Anjli Mohindra The Years Credit @justine35mm
Harmony Rose Bremner and Anjli Mohindra in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
22. Gina McKee The Years Credit @justine35mm
Gina McKee in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew

The creative team for the West End production includes Thijs van Vuure as music supervisor and sound designer, Juul Dekker as set designer, Rebekka Wörmann as costume designer, Varja Klosse as lighting designer, and Yasmin Hafesji as associate director. Casting is by Amy Ball.

7. Anjli Mohindra The Years Credit @justine35mm
Anjli Mohindra in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
24. Romola Garai and Anjli Mohindra The Years Credit @justine35mm
Romola Garai and Anjli Mohindra in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew
6. Romola Garai The Years Credit @justine35mm
Romola Garai in rehearsals for The Years, © Justine Matthew

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

David Tennant as Macbeth

David Tennant in Macbeth – watch a clip from the cinema recording

The live-capture arrives early next month!