The Wizard of Oz tour performance in Sunderland cancelled over security concerns

Sunderland Empire has released a statement following the decision to cancel an evening tour performance of The Wizard of Oz.

The venue said that it was forced to take the step after becoming aware of “the possibility of disruption in the city this evening.” A number of riots have taken place across the city in recent days, leading to eight arrests and damage to local buildings and vehicles. Three police officers have been injured.

Notably, the show’s matinee performance of the touring production, which has been seen in the West End and across the nation, will be going ahead as planned.

The venue’s statement in full is below: “We have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel tonight’s 7.30pm performance of The Wizard of Oz at Sunderland Empire. This is due to the possibility of disruption in the city this evening. Today’s 2.30pm show will go ahead as planned. Customers for the Wednesday 7 August 7.30pm performance will be contacted direct to assist with rearrangement of bookings to later in the week, for credit vouchers or refunds.

“We understand customers may have concerns about attending but please be assured we have comprehensive plans in place to ensure our guests’ safety. Any guests who may prefer not to attend today’s 2.30pm performance please submit a request on the link [on the venue’s social media page] and your request will be dealt with as soon as possible. All performances from tomorrow are scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

Sunderland Empire was forced to take similar steps earlier this week after an initial wave of violence and damage.

The move comes following actions at venues across the country, with The Devil Wears Prada cancelling one show due to the unrest. The next day, the venue posted a further statement as performances resumed saying: “What happened last night was not peaceful protest it was far-right racist rioting fuelled by misinformation, aimed at dividing our community… The show must go on, and what a show it is. One that celebrates who we are, in all our diversity, and a show that reminds us to live by our values, to stand up for what is right, and to never follow the crowd.”