The Tempest stage stormed by protestors

Just Stop Oil activists stormed the stage at The Tempest on Monday night at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Sigourney Weaver’s performance as Prospero in Jamie Lloyd’s new revival was interrupted by a group of protestors who climbed onto the stage with an orange flag, displaying the words “Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck.”

According to eye-witnesses, their actions were met with boos by the theatre audience, while stage management team promptly removed the protestors and cast from the stage.

A statement by a protestor who rushed the stage, 42-year-old Hayley Walsh, was released shortly after the event took place. She said: “I am scared for my children, I can’t sleepwalk them into a future of food shortages, life-threatening storms and wars for resources. Years of writing to MPs, going on marches and teaching my students to be more sustainable, hasn’t seen the urgent change needed.

“One point five degrees is a global shipwreck we can’t ignore. Wildfires in California, deadly floods in Valencia and hundreds of thousands without power in the UK this weekend. This isn’t a distant, future problem. We need a global treaty to stop fossil fuel burning and a global emergency response.”

Venue owner LW Theatres and producers Jamie Lloyd Company have been contacted for a statement.