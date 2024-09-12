The Stage Debut Awards announce presenter and performer line-up

The event takes place later this month in the heart of the West End

The Stage Debut Awards has revealed its lineup of guest presenters and performances for the 2024 ceremony.

The event, celebrating emerging theatre talent, will take place on Sunday, September 29, at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

Returning as host is performer and singer Divina de Campo, following her successful debut last year. This year’s ceremony will feature 49 nominees across eight categories, recognising standout debuts from actors, directors, writers, designers, and composers. You can see the full list of nominees here.

Presenters include actor Stephen Mangan, known for his roles in Green Wing and The Birthday Party, alongside co-star Pearl Mackie, who rose to prominence in Doctor Who. Also joining the lineup are singer and actor Diana Vickers, Harry Potter star Alfred Enoch, Bush Theatre artistic director Lynette Linton, and award-winning designer Rae Smith.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, creators of Six and Why Am I So Single?, will also present an award, while Standing at the Sky’s Edge writer Chris Bush will also take part.

The ceremony will feature performances from high-profile productions, including Georgina Castle from Mean Girls at the Savoy Theatre, Timmika Ramsay from Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, and Nick Mohammed as Mr Swallow.