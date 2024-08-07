The Singing Revolution musical to have ticketed West End showcase performance

Maridom Productions will present a staged workshop performance of the new musical The Singing Revolution at the Savoy Theatre on Thursday 5 September at 1 pm. The musical, featuring a book and lyrics by James Bearhart and Tony Spinosa, with music by Spinosa, is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle.

Set to a Europop score, The Singing Revolution tells a love story inspired by the Estonian Revolution, where the nation gained independence from Soviet rule through the power of song.

The cast includes Dan Burton as Viktor, known for his roles in White Christmas and Gypsy, Damian Humbley as Nikolai/Gorbachev, with credits in The Great British Bake Off Musical and Merrily We Roll Along, and Alex James-Hatton as Taavi, who has performed in Newsies and Heathers. Also starring are Bobbie Little as Leena, seen in Standing at the Sky’s Edge and The Witches, Molly Lynch as Sofia, noted for The Last Five Years and Sunset Boulevard, Rachel Stanley as Mia/Lenin, with recent roles in Funny Girl and An Officer and a Gentleman, and Russell Wilcox as Rasmus/Stalin, who has appeared in High Society and Bonnie and Clyde.

The creative team for the production includes choreographer Joanna Goodwin, designer Polly Sullivan, musical supervisor Brent Crayon, musical director Gabriel Chernick, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Ella Wahlström. The assistant director and dramaturg is Annabel Mutale Reed, with Matt Gillett as assistant choreographer. DEM Productions handles general management and casting.

Tickets for this workshop performance are priced at £15 and are available to the public. This event offers an opportunity to see The Singing Revolution at an early stage in its development.