A Wrinkle In Time musical to be workshopped – with cast announced

The classic novel heads for the stage

Tony winner Katrina Lenk and more will star in a public workshop of the new musical A Wrinkle in Time.

A Wrinkle in Time features a score by Heather Christian and book by Lauren Yee. Directing is Lee Sunday Evans. It is based on the novel by Madeline L’Engle about a young girl and her brother who travel through time in search of their missing father, hoping to vanquish the forces of evil they encounter along the way.

The full cast will also include Leanne Antonio, Kim Blanck, Jeffrey Cornelius, Major Curda, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Robi Hager, Emily Xu Hall, Diego Lucano, Kenita Miller, Mia Pak, Martín Solá, Phillip Taratula, Katie Thompson, Adrienne Walker, and Jayke Workman.

The novel was previously adapted into a film starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Performances are 21 to 23 July, as part of the 2023 New York Stage and Film season at Marist College.