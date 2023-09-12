The Play That Goes Wrong extends West End run to late 2024

Celebrating its 9th anniversary, The Play That Goes Wrong has announced an extension of its run at the Duchess Theatre, with the milestone also marking the beginning of the countdown to its upcoming tenth anniversary.

The Play That Goes Wrong holds the distinction of being the longest-running play at the Duchess Theatre since the venue’s opening in 1929 and is also recognised as the longest-running comedy in the West End.

Directors of Mischief, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, expressed their gratitude for the ongoing support and stated: “We’re delighted to be celebrating nine years in the West End, and that The Play That Goes Wrong is continuing to entertain audiences. Thank you to everyone who has seen and supported the show – we can’t believe we’re nearly ten!”

This production has received several awards over the years, including the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, and a Tony Award for its Broadway transfer. Starting its journey with only four paying customers at The Old Red Lion pub theatre in north London a decade ago, since then, it has been enjoyed by over two million people and has had productions staged in more than 49 countries.

The cast features Rolan Bell as Robert, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris, Luke Dayhill as Jonathan, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Gavin Dunn as Trevor, Iona Fraser as Annie, Keith Ramsay as Dennis, and Ross Virgo as Max. The ensemble also includes Harry Bradley, Elliot Goodhill, Rosie Meek, Hisham Abdel Razek, and Tommi Vicky.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Lewis, Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell. The production features set design by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Sean Turner serves as the associate director, and Amy Milburn is the resident director. The production is brought to life in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Tickets are now available for performances up to 3 November 2024. Mischief’s production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong will also play in the West End this winter, following a UK tour.