The Notebook musical reveals complete Broadway cast

The show is based on the beloved novel by Nicholas Sparks

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Featuring a score by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter, the show is co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman. Of the Chicago staging, our sister site TheaterMania’s critic called The Notebook an “earnest, deeply romantic tear-jerker.”

Playing a variety of roles will be Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E Wallace, and Charlie Webb.

They join the previously announced Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

The Notebook begins previews at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre on 6 February 2024, ahead of an opening night scheduled for 14 March.