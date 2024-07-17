The Merchant of Venice 1936 to return for West End run and UK tour

The Merchant of Venice 1936, starring Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock, is set to return to the West End later this year.

The production, which transposes Shakespeare’s play in the East End of London during the 1930s, received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, and was nominated for Best Play Revival at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. It ran at the Criterion Theatre earlier this year following a UK tour.

Oberman and Brigid Larmour’s reimagining is designed by Liz Cooke, with lighting by Rory Beaton, sound by Sarah Weltman and composition by Erran Baron Cohen. Annabel Arden and Richard Katz are the artistic associates, Matt Ledbury is the production manager and Greta Zabulyte is the video editor.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 will play at the Trafalgar Theatre from 28 December 2024 to 25 January 2025 before embarking on a second UK tour, visiting Liverpool, Bath, Southend, Salford, Fareham, Leeds, Cardiff, and Birmingham.

Oberman said: “Demand has been so high that I feel bringing it back, and this time to the beautiful Trafalgar Theatre and then on a national tour, is essential. The message of my female Shylock – based on my Great Grandma, a widow in the East End standing up to Oswald Mosley and the British Union of Fascists, with all her neighbours and others horrified by the message of BUF – feels more pertinent than ever.”