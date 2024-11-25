The Little Prince to be staged at the London Coliseum in 2025

The Little Prince, based on the best-selling novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, is heading to the London Coliseum next spring.

The UK premiere, marking the title’s 80th anniversary since its publication in French, follows stagings in Paris, Sydney, Dubai and on Broadway. It is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, who said: “We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to London. On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale.”

The Little Prince has sold more than 200 million copies and is available in 250 languages, making it the second-most translated book in modern history. It follows a young prince who visits a variety of planets, including Earth, and explores themes of love, loss, loneliness and friendship. The production incorporates dance, aerial acrobatics, and video mapping technology.

The creative team also includes libretto adaptater and co-director Chris Mouron, composer Terry Truck, video designer Marie Jumelin, costume designer Peggy Housset, lighting designer Stéphane Fritsch, and sound designer Tristan Viscogliosi. Hair and makeup is by Carmen Arbues Miro, with video projection by Etienne Beaussart and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

Olivier d’Agay, great nephew of de Saint-Exupéry, commented: “From book to stage, now The Little Prince is an adventure beyond the pages, breathing new life into a timeless story. This production is more than a show, it’s an homage to the wonder of childhood, echoing the innocence and wisdom Saint-Exupéry so beautifully captured. This production touches the souls and hearts of all who watch, gently reminding us how to see the world anew with the pure, simple eyes of a child, and inspiring us to let our imaginations soar to the farthest reaches of the universe. The Little Prince on stage stands as a tribute to the eternal child within, inviting us to rediscover dreams long forgotten and gaze at the stars with renewed wonder.”

Produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, The Little Prince will be performed in French with English subtitles at the London Coliseum from 12 to 16 March. Tickets are on general sale from 29 November.