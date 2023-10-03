The King and I announces new UK tour dates with Helen George

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is heading to Eastbourne and Salford

New dates have been added to the current touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I.

As previously announced, the hit Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Bartlett Sher, is heading back to London’s West End, running at the Dominion Theatre from 20 January to 2 March 2024.

Newly announced tour stops include Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre (13 to 23 December 2023) and the Lowry in Salford (9 to 13 January 2024).

Reprising her role as Anna Leonowens for the new dates will be Helen George (Call the Midwife), who will reunite with Darren Lee as The King of Siam.

George said: “I am so delighted to continue to play the formidable Anna Leonowens in this incredible production of The King and I. I am thrilled to bring the show to Eastbourne and Salford ahead of the West End season. I think it so important to bring big lavish West End productions to the regions – Salford and Eastbourne are in for a real treat!”

The musical tells the story of Anna, a widowed British schoolteacher who is hired by the King of Siam to help modernize his country. It features some of the finest songs ever written, including classic tunes like “Getting to Know You,” “Whistle a Happy Tune”, and “Shall We Dance.”

The King and I features book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and music by Richard Rodgers, with sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett. The musical supervision is by Stephen Ridley, and the casting direction is by James Orange.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.