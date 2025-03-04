The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical extends West End run following Olivier Award nominations

They’re enjoying this Little Life in London!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has extended its West End run once more!

Set in a Cornish fishing village, it tells the story of Benjamin Button – a man who ages in reverse. F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story has been adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. It has received three glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage – with a maximum of 15 stars.

Its stars, John Dagleish, who plays the title role, and Clare Foster, who plays Elowen Keene, were both nominated for Olivier Awards earlier today.

They are joined by Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

The production also received nominations for Outstanding Musical Contribution (Darren Clark for music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements, and Mark Aspinall for musical direction, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), and for Best New Musical. It is the most nominated new British musical at this year’s Olivier Awards. See the full list of nominees here.

A new initiative, Anchor Seats, has also been revealed. 200 tickets are anchored at £40 for every Thursday evening performance.

It has now extended its run until 30 August 2025.

You can see Dagleish and Foster discuss the show below:

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The musical is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.