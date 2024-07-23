The Cabinet Minister at Menier Chocolate Factory announces cast

Nancy Carroll will adapt and star in the classic farce

Casting has been announced for The Cabinet Minister at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

As previously reported, Olivier Award-winner Nancy Carroll will adapt and star in Arthur Wing Pinero’s farce, which opens on 27 September (following previews from 21 September) and runs until 16 November.

The play centres on troubled MP Sir Julian Twombley, whose wife and son have run up massive debts putting his political reputation in the balance.

Carroll plays Lady Katherine Twombley in Paul Foster’s production. She’ll be joined by George Blagden as Valentine White, Joe Edgar as Brook Twombley, Pheobe Fildes as Fanny Lacklustre, Rosalind Forbes as Imogen Twombley, Dom Hodson as Keith (Lord Drumdurris), Dillie Keane as Lady Macphail, Nicholas Rowe as the Right Honourable Sir Julian Twombley, Laurence Ubong Williams as Mr Bernard Lacklustre and Mr Melting, Romaya Weaver as Lady Effie Vibart and Matthew Woodyatt as Sir Colin Macphail of Ballocheevin.

The creative team for The Cabinet Minister also includes set and costume designer Janet Bird, lighting designer Tim Mascall, sound designer George Dennis, composer and musical supervisor Sarah Travis, and movement director Joanna Goodwin.

The production will be followed at the Menier Chocolate Factory by a major revival of The Producers, directed by Patrick Marber.