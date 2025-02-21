The art of the perfect curtain call

Like many, my first glimpse of Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Much Ado About Nothing was videos of the show’s curtain call after its first preview at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

For the uninitiated, it involved a kinetic, boisterous Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell pulling off all manner of dance moves to a banging rendition of David Guetta and Kelly Rowland’s “When Love Takes Over”, performed live by the ebullient Mason Alexander Park amongst a flurry of pink confetti (you can see clips in our video below). The audience were lapping it up as voraciously as a five year old with a litre of strawberry Angel Delight. Not only was that curtain call the first time I’d seen Soutra Gilmour’s larger-than-life set and costumes, but also choreographer Fabian Aloise’s vivacious dance sequences and finale.

Watching those fuzzy, low-res clips on TikTok, there was the unbeatable sense that you were missing out on the greatest party in the West End. So it was – excitement levels on opening night earlier this week were palpable – we knew we were in for a wild ride from the online hype that had begun that night.

In this day and age, directors, producers and designers know that the curtain call has to land. It’s no longer just a moment for the audience to express their gratitude to those on-, or off-stage, in many ways, it’s a show’s greatest marketing asset. It’s hard to forget the image of Nicole Scherzinger’s blood-drenched Norma Desmond, snapped by a blogger during the first Sunset Boulevard preview and plastered across the tabloids within hours.

It’s something that shows like Six have known for years – their megamixes giving an amuse-bouche taster to prospective audiences. Lloyd and his team have to be commended for harnessing its potential and exploiting it to the max.

With social media being the main gateway for millions of new theatre enthusiasts, productions have to find novel and engaging ways to entice prospective bookers. WhatsOnStage TikToks simply displaying curtain call footage always perform incredibly well – with millions of views for shows like Oliver! or Mamma Mia!. Which show will be the next to have a viral moment during its bows?