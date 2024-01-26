Take a first listen to new musical Soho Dreams

The show is currently in development

The first song and video have been unveiled from upcoming British musical Soho Dreams, featuring music by Ivor Novello and BAFTA nominee Mark Russell, accompanied by the book and lyrics crafted by Rob McLoughlin.

The tune, titled “This Is My Life”, is performed by Jessica Pardoe, and you can watch the video below. It is available to stream now across major platforms.

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Soho, the narrative unfolds at The Night Owls on Greek Street. This venue serves as a melting pot for American stars, journalists, clergy, TV personalities, and criminals, all mingling freely amidst the era’s loud music and flowing alcohol.

Russell has penned 16 numbers for the show, with a second, “Child”, scheduled to be released on 9 February.

Following an initial audio project during lockdown with a cast from the Scottish Conservatoire, workshops were held in Islington in 2022, and a showcase at The Other Palace featured Jessica Pardoe as Samantha Serraillier, Philip Pope as Albie, and Harry Mills as Michael Peters.

Further plans for the show will be released in due course.