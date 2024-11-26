Strictly Come Dancing reveal Musicals Week song choices and performances

It’s almost musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing!

This Saturday, the celebrities and their partners will take to the dancefloor and perform to some of our favourite songs from musicals.

In addition, the BBC scheduling also teases a dance to a Sunset Boulevard number by the professionals during the Sunday night show on 1 December. Jamie Lloyd’s recent award-winning revival is currently playing on Broadway.

Currently remaining in the competition are Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (who will be making his musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots next year), Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and Pete Wicks and Jowitza Przystal.

See their song choices below:

Montell and Johannes will Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple

Sarah and Vito will Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked

Tasha and Aljaz will Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from Six

Chris and Dianne will Quickstep to “You’re The Top” from Anything Goes

JB and Lauren will Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins

Pete and Jowita will Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story

The professionals will open the show with a number from Little Shop of Horrors.