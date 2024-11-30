Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week – watch numbers from Wicked, Six and more

Which was your favourite?

It’s the most wonderful time of Strictly Come Dancing’s year – musicals week!

Earlier today, the celebrities and their partners took to the dancefloor and performed to some of our favourite numbers from musicals.

In addition, the professionals opened the show with a medley from Little Shop of Horrors.

BBC scheduling has teased a dance to a Sunset Boulevard number by the professionals during the Sunday night show on 1 December. Jamie Lloyd’s recent award-winning revival is currently playing on Broadway. During the results show, Hamilton will also perform, with a rendition of “The Schuyler Sisters”.

Currently remaining in the competition are Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (who will be making his musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots next year), Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and Pete Wicks and Jowitza Przystal.

Watch the opening number:

Montell and Johannes Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple



Sarah and Vito Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked



Tasha and Aljaz Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from Six



Chris and Dianne Quickstep to “You’re The Top” from Anything Goes



JB and Lauren Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins

Pete and Jowita Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story