whatsonstage white
Video

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week – watch numbers from Wicked, Six and more

Which was your favourite?

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

30 November 2024

strictsome
A performance from Wicked, which proved “Popular”, © BBC/Guy Levy

It’s the most wonderful time of Strictly Come Dancing’s year – musicals week!

Earlier today, the celebrities and their partners took to the dancefloor and performed to some of our favourite numbers from musicals.

In addition, the professionals opened the show with a medley from Little Shop of Horrors. 

BBC scheduling has teased a dance to a Sunset Boulevard number by the professionals during the Sunday night show on 1 December. Jamie Lloyd’s recent award-winning revival is currently playing on Broadway. During the results show, Hamilton will also perform, with a rendition of “The Schuyler Sisters”.

Currently remaining in the competition are Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (who will be making his musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots next year), Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and Pete Wicks and Jowitza Przystal.

Watch the opening number:

Montell and Johannes Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple

Sarah and Vito Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked


Tasha and Aljaz Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from Six


Chris and Dianne Quickstep to “You’re The Top” from Anything Goes


JB and Lauren Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins

 

Pete and Jowita Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

500527,Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week – watch numbers from Wicked, Six and more

Which was your favourite?