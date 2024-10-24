Stranger Things: The First Shadow reveals initial Broadway casting

WhatsOnStage Award nominee Louis McCartney will make his Broadway debut as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Previews begin on 28 March 2025 at the Marquis Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for 22 April.

McCartney made his stage debut, originating the role in 2023; he will play his final performance in the London production on 10 November. Complete casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced.

Written by Kate Trefry and co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the theatrical prequel to the iconic Netflix series has a story by show creators the Duffer Brothers, alongside Jack Thorne and series writer Trefry.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will have set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by DJ Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair, and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, and technical direction by Gary Beestone.

Set in 1959, the epic drama has a cast of characters that includes young versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby, and follows the goings on in Hawkins when a young student named Henry Creel arrives and starts discovering that he and his family can’t escape his past.

Currently running at the Phoenix Theatre in London, Stranger Things: The First Shadow won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. Tickets are on sale below.