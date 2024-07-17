Step inside the world of Arturo Brachetti as he brings Solo to the Edinburgh Fringe

The entertainer may have made his name as a quick-change artist, but he’s so much more…

Two-time Olivier Award-nominated Italian illusionist Arturo Brachetti is bringing Solo to the Edinburgh Fringe, returning for the first time since 2006.

The UK premiere of this magical journey sees over 50 characters come to life through illusions, transformations and magic.

In a special trip across the continent, Brachetti invited WhatsOnStage behind-the-scenes while performing in Milan, delving into the technical juggernaut (or should that be jugglenaut) to see what Fringe audiences might be able to expect.

Watch the exclusive video below: