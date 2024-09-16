Sondheim and Weidman’s Road Show to be revived in London

Road Show, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, will open at Upstairs at the Gatehouse this winter.

Directed and choreographed by Amanda Noar, the production tells the true story of the Mizner brothers, tracing their journey through the highs and lows of early 20th-century America, from the Gold Rush to the Florida real estate boom. It was first seen in 2003 (under its original title Bounce), with an off-Broadway production coming in 2008 and a Menier Chocolate Factory run in 2011. It will now run from 12 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, presented by Chromolume at the north London venue.

Noar is joined by associate director Isaac Bernier-Doyle and musical director Harry Style. The creative team includes set designer Ruby Boswell-Green and costume designer Holly Louise Chapman, while orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick. Casting will be announced soon.

Annlouise Butt, the venue’s executive director and Isaac Bernier-Doyle (artistic director) said today: “Alongside our support for new writing, Upstairs at the Gatehouse has built a strong reputation for reviving innovative works that celebrate the best of musical theatre. Sondheim’s contributions are unparalleled, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to present his final finished work in all its sharp, vaudevillian glory.”

This production follows Chromolume’s previous success with You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown in London and Shanghai.