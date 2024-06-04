Slave Play releases rehearsal images and details for Pay What You Can lottery

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for the UK premiere of Slave Play by Jeremy O Harris.

Directed by Robert O’Hara, the play will run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 29 June to 21 September 2024, with tickets on sale now.

The cast includes Fisayo Akinade, Kit Harington, Aaron Heffernan, and Olivia Washington, alongside James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, and Irene Sofia Lucio, who will reprise their roles from the original Broadway production. The understudies are Troy Alexander, Dimitri Gripari, Maite Jauregui, Prince Kundai, and Malikah Mcherrin-Cobb.

The creative team features Clint Ramos (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting), Lindsay Jones (composition and sound design), Amy Ball (casting), Aundrea Fudge (voice and dialect coach), Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Taylor Williams (original US casting), and Wabriya King (drama therapist). Byron Easley serves as US choreographer, with Jade Hackett as UK choreographer.

Slave Play initially premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 before transferring to Broadway’s John Golden Theatre in 2019. The production received 12 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards.

As part of the show’s Pay What You Can lottery, every Wednesday at 10am, starting on 26 June 2024, 30 tickets will be released for each performance the following week at £1 and above – those interested can sign up for the scheme via the show’s website. There will also be 10 seats released on the morning for each performance day at £20 each (maximum of two per person).