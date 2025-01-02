Sky Arts Freeview channel to broadcast musicals, Shakespeare, circus and more in January

See what’s coming up over the next fortnight
As we stride into a cold January, there’s a raft of TV broadcasts announced for stage musicals, circus shows, Shakespeare revivals and more.
All are set for the Freeview Sky Arts channel, available to anyone with access to a terrestrial-linked TV. The channel is a fantastic resource for anyone wanting to stumble upon an old favourite or capture the magic of a live entertainment experience.
Saturday 4 January
Cirque du Soleil’s Delirium – 2.20pm
Sunday 5 January
South Pacific (movie) – 1.15pm
An American in Paris (stage musical) – 6.40pm
Monday 6 January
Cirque du Soleil’s Zaia – 2.00pm
Tuesday 7 January
Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague – 2.20am
Wednesday 8 January
Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet – 6.00am
Friday 10 January
Punchdrunk: Behind the Mask – 6.00am
Cirque du Soleil’s Zaia – 7.00am
Saturday 11 January
An American in Paris (stage musical) – 6.10am
Sunday 12 January
The Sound of Music Live! – 6am
Tuesday 14 January
RSC’s Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu – 12.45am
Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza – 6.00am
