Sky Arts Freeview channel to broadcast musicals, Shakespeare, circus and more in January

See what’s coming up over the next fortnight

As we stride into a cold January, there’s a raft of TV broadcasts announced for stage musicals, circus shows, Shakespeare revivals and more.

All are set for the Freeview Sky Arts channel, available to anyone with access to a terrestrial-linked TV. The channel is a fantastic resource for anyone wanting to stumble upon an old favourite or capture the magic of a live entertainment experience.

Saturday 4 January

Cirque du Soleil’s Delirium – 2.20pm

Sunday 5 January

South Pacific (movie) – 1.15pm

An American in Paris (stage musical) – 6.40pm

Monday 6 January

Cirque du Soleil’s Zaia – 2.00pm

Tuesday 7 January

Hans Zimmer: Live in Prague – 2.20am

Wednesday 8 January

Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet – 6.00am

Friday 10 January

Punchdrunk: Behind the Mask – 6.00am

Cirque du Soleil’s Zaia – 7.00am

Saturday 11 January

An American in Paris (stage musical) – 6.10am

Sunday 12 January

The Sound of Music Live! – 6am

Tuesday 14 January

RSC’s Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu – 12.45am

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza – 6.00am