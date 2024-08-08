Shakespeare’s Globe evacuated mid-show after firework lands in venue

The incident took place during a performance of Antony and Cleopatra

Shakespeare’s Globe was evacuated mid-show last night when a firework landed inside the auditorium.

According to spectators, a firework entered from above the open-air theatre, located near Blackfriars station in central London, and landed adjacent to the standing section of the auditorium. This occurred towards the end of a performance of Antony and Cleopatra, though no-one was touched by the object as it fell.

Audience members were then escorted outside of the theatre space and into a separate section of the building, before being allowed to leave around 20 minutes later.

The nearby fireworks display was said to have been organised by fans of an Algerian football club, celebrating the club’s birthday. You can see footage of the fireworks in a social media post below:

waiting for my train at embankment and a ton of these fireworks started going off by the millennium bridge? does anybody know what that's about?? pic.twitter.com/s5aZYLB9dF — maddie hindes (@madeleinelily) August 7, 2024

The venue is expected to make a statement later today.