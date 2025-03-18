whatsonstage white
Shakespeare’s Globe announces complete Romeo and Juliet casting

Sean Holmes’ American West-themed production begins performances next month

Tom Millward

| London |

18 March 2025

Headshots of actors Colm Gormley, Abdul Sessay, Lola Shalam and Joe Reynolds
Colm Gormley, Abdul Sessay, Lola Shalam and Joe Reynolds, provided uncredited by the production

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The new staging, running from 25 April to 2 August and directed by associate artistic director Sean Holmes (Cowbois), relocates the tale of doomed love to the American West.

As previously announced, leading as the tragic lovers will be Abdul Sessay and Lola Shalam, alongside Niamh James as Abram/Cover, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, and Rawaed Asde as Tybalt.

Newly confirmed cast members include Marcus Adolphy as Lord Montague/Apothecary, Josh Gordon as Sampson/Cover, Colm Gormley as Lord Capulet, David Olaniregun as Gregory/Cover, Joe Reynolds as Paris, and Dharmesh Patel as Prince/Peter.

Holmes commented: “We have a really exciting cast containing a great combination of youth and experience and I can’t wait to start rehearsals on this beautiful monster of a play.”

Romeo and Juliet will be designed by Paul Wills, with Grant Olding as composer, Maisie Carter as fight director, and Tamsin Hurtado Clarke as movement director. Text is by Si Trinder, with voice by Liz Flint, and casting by Becky Paris.

Find out more about the full Shakespeare’s Globe season here.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet are on sale below.

