See they’re smiling: Favourite Cathys and Jamies from productions of The Last Five Years

Jason Robert Brown’s much-loved musical The Last Five Years is returning to London this week!

The piece, which follows a five-year relationship between rising novelist Jamie and struggling actress Cathy, will star Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, respectively, in a concert production at The London Palladium. Brown will conduct the show, which tells Jamie’s perspective chronologically and Cathy’s in reverse.

Ahead of the sold-out production, we’re looking back at some of the famed and acclaimed duos who have played out the relationship on stage.

Norbert Leo Butz and Lauren Kennedy (2001)

Two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz originated the role of Jamie Wellerstein when the show premiered at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre, and later originated the role of Winky Prince Fiyero in Wicked! His very first Cathy was Lauren Kennedy, who has since released an album covering Brown’s hits. Interestingly, the piece is partly based on the composer’s marriage to Theresa O’Neil, whom he met while she was Hal Prince’s assistant. Prince himself is something of a mentor for the composer and directed his first hit Parade. The Last Five Years’ original production was directed by Prince’s daughter, Daisy Prince. The team reunited for a 20th anniversary concert online.

When an Off-Broadway transfer was planned, Kennedy opted to perform South Pacific at the National Theatre in London and was replaced by a second Cathy…

Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott (2002)

Sherie Rene Scott took over the role the following year and has remained ever faithful to the material, executive producing the film adaptation (more on that later!). For this run, several changes had to be made after a lawsuit between O’Neil and Brown, after she argued the similarities between herself and the character of Cathy. Changes included references to Cathy’s religious identity and “Shiksa Goddess” replacing the song “I Could Be in Love With Someone Like You”.

Despite only running for two months, a cast recording of the duo immortalised the music and secured its adoration for years to come.

It’s not quite a summer in Ohio, but the show received its UK premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory with Damian Humbley and Lara Pulver playing the merry-go-round lovers. This production was directed by Matthew White, and Pulver went on to play Lucille Frank in Brown’s Parade at the Donmar Warehouse.

Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe (2013)

It was over 10 years later that the show finally returned to New York City, this time directed by Brown himself. This run, again, was short-lived, playing from March to May as a limited engagement. The pair, however, reprise their roles two years later in a concert presentation at American Conservatory Theater.

Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick (2014)

A feature film expanded the story beyond its usual two-hander, and a whole bunch of familiar faces made cameos. Playing Cathy and Jamie were Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, and they were joined briefly by past Cathy’s Scott and Wolfe (as a stripper with a snake named Wayne), Brown himself, and his wife, composer Georgia Stitt, and Jordan’s wife, Ashley Spencer (whose character he cheats with as Jamie!).

Jon Robyns and Danielle Hope (2014)

After winning Over the Rainbow, Danielle Hope united with fellow West End star, Jon Robyns, for a staging in Greenwich and Brighton. The performances only ran for a week or so, so if you saw this one, you have bragging rights!

The show received its Northern Irish premiere at The Lyric Theatre in Belfast, with Fra Fee and Amy Lennox. The pair later went on to play the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, at the Kit Kat Club!

Joshua Henry and Cynthia Erivo (2016)

For one starry evening, Joshua Henry (who had performed in Parade – alongside Jordan!) and Cynthia Erivo (fresh off her Tony win) played the doomed duo with proceeds going to the national gun violence organisation, the Brady Centre. Erivo is a fan of Jason Robert Brown and regularly performs his songs in concert, with a particular penchant for “I Can Do Better Than That”. In addition, she has performed with Stitt, as we detailed in her stage history!

If I had a nickel every time a cast member of the hit Wicked movies appeared in 2016 productions of The Last Five Years, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. The Wicked x The Last Five Years crossover strengthens as WhatsOnStage Award winner Jonathan Bailey is the second Fiyero to have played Jamie. His Cathy was West End royalty, Samantha Barks, and the production was the 2013 Off-Broadway version directed by Brown.

Danny Becker and Lauren Samuels (2020)

A streamed version of the musical was available to watch throughout the doomed summer of 2020 – and it wasn’t the only one! Lauren Samuels made her directorial debut while starring as Cathy, and recorded her parts in isolation opposite Danny Becker, who did the same. The film featured pop-up text messages and the wedding scene was staged using a split screen – it’s a very real representation of relationships during that period.

Waylon Jacobs and Emma Kingston (2020)

An open-air revival of The Last Five Years played at the Minack Theatre! WhatsOnStage Award winner Emma Kingston played Cathy alongside Waylon Jacobs as Jamie, and they were directed by Omar F Okai in the socially distanced piece.

Jonathan O’Boyle directed Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch at Southwark Playhouse before the pandemic came and rudely interrupted. Thanks to its small (actor-musician!) cast and solo nature, the show was able to return to Southwark AND pick up and transfer to the West End once it was safe to do so. They made such a singular impression that it hopped from the Vaudeville Theatre to the Garrick!

Nicholas Edwards and Nasia Thomas (2021)

A site-specific production of The Last Five Years played in a New York City apartment and was filmed for streaming. The piece saw Nicholas Edwards and Nasia Thomas rehearse remotely before it was staged and musical directed by Jason Michael Webb. It really captured the claustrophobic essence of the time.

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren (2025)

Almost 20 years after its premiere, the show finally made it to Broadway. Whitney White was in the director’s chair for the biggest revival to date – starring a cast headlined by Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, famously known as a Jonas Brother and a Tony Award-winning Tina Turner!

A Built by Barn production of The Last Five Years toured the country last year. Starring Guy Woolf and Martha Kirby, it was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Studio Production. You can’t do much better than that!

Two starry names are the next to step into the shoes of Jamie and Cathy! Ben Platt and WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachel Zegler will take up residence at The London Palladium for one week this March, before taking the show to New York and Los Angeles. It will be conducted and directed by the show’s composer. Tickets were snapped up pretty quickly, but keep an eye out for returns! Personally, we can’t wait to hear his “Moving Too Fast” or hear her reprise “I Can Do Better Than That” after showcasing it during her London concerts.