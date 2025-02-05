whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Second Best with Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield extends London run

The solo show is sticking around a little longer!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

5 February 2025

Asa Butterfield in Second Best, © Hugo Glendinning

Asa Butterfield, best known for his role in Sex Education, is currently starring in Second Best, a one-man play written by Barney Norris.

Based on David Foenkinos’ novel, in his stage debut, Butterfield portrays Martin Hill, a man who, as a child, narrowly missed out on playing the iconic role of Harry Potter. Now, as he prepares for fatherhood, he reflects on that pivotal moment in his life, exploring the lingering “what ifs”.

Our chief critic Sarah Crompton called it “a morality tale wrapped in a wizard’s cloak, an unexpected and engrossing chronicle for our times” in her review.

The production is playing in London, and today Simon Friend Entertainment has announced a week’s extension.

Producer Simon Friend said: “I remain completely in awe of the exceptional work of Asa and the entire creative team of Second Best. It’s wonderful to have such public and critical adoration for this one-of-a-kind hilarious and heart-breaking solo performance which we are fortunate enough to now have around for a little bit longer!”

The production, directed by Michael Longhurst and designed by Fly Davis, will run at Riverside Studios until 1 March 2025.

