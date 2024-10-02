Theatre News

Sarah Snook and The Picture of Dorian Gray to run on Broadway

The show was a big awards winner

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York |

2 October 2024

snook 1
Sarah Snook, © Marc Brenner

Emmy winner Sarah Snook will come to Broadway in March playing 26 characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, this production originated at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and played a sold-out run in London’s West End earlier this year.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, the production is a “collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theatre through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.”

Snook — best known for playing Shiv Roy in Succession — won an Olivier Award for The Picture of Dorian Gray, as did costume designer Marg Horwell. Horwell also designed the set, with lighting by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill, who originated the roles in Sydney in 2022.

Dates and theatre will be announced soon.

 

 

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Better Man, © Paramount Pictures

Trailer released for Robbie Williams’ monkey musical movie Better Man

Yes, you read that right