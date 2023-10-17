Rob Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) to open on Broadway

The much-loved solo show is heading across the pond next year

Following industry presentations in New York City earlier this year, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will officially make its Broadway debut next spring.

Written and performed by Rob Madge, the Olivier-nominated solo show is an autobiographical journey of one young person, their love for all things Disney and musical theatre, finding their queer identity and acceptance from their family.

The show features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and a generous helping of home videos from Madge’s childhood.

The production will mark the Broadway debut for Madge, whose previous credits include Mary Poppins, Macbeth, Oliver! and Les Misérables. It is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.

Also on the creative team are scenic and costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer George Reeve, and orchestrator Simon Nathan.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will begin performances at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre on 27 February 2024, ahead of an opening night on 12 March and a limited 16-week run.

