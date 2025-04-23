Reincarnation Blues stage musical to receive London workshop – with casting revealed

The new musical is based on the novel by Michael Poore

Michael Poore’s Reincarnation Blues has been adapted into a stage musical.

The hit fantasy novel is a comical and deeply human tale of a soul who is reincarnated through 10,000 lifetimes to be with his one true love: Death herself.

A reading will take place on 24 April at the Other Palace Studio, presented by producer Josh Sobel of FutureHome with co-producer Michael Graf and executive producer and general manager Lisa Dozier Shacket of LDK Productions. The London reading is produced by the same team, with the addition of Holly Reiss as co-executive producer and Short Street serving as general management.

With a book by Laura Zlatos, Reincarnation Blues features a score by Ben Thornewill and Coyle Girelli.

Olivier Award-nominee Amy Hodge will direct a cast led by Noah Ricketts (The Great Gatsby on Broadway) and Carly Bawden (Sylvia), along with Wendy Mae Brown, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Josie Benson, Olly Dobson, Billy Cullum, Ahmed Hamad, and Luke Latchman.

The musical is currently being developed for future stage productions in New York and London. It was originally developed in part at the 2023 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and became a 2024 semi-finalist for the O’Neill National Music Theater Conference. Reincarnation Blues recently played a concert in New York.