Rebus: A Game Called Malice to embark on UK tour

Ian Rankin’s detective Rebus will return to the stage in Rebus: A Game Called Malice, co-written by Rankin and Simon Reade.

The production, directed by Loveday Ingram, stars Gray O’Brien as John Rebus and will open at Cambridge Arts Theatre on 29 August before touring 12 venues, concluding at Lighthouse, Poole, on 30 November.

O’Brien, known for his roles in Coronation Street, Peak Practice, and Casualty, will portray the iconic detective, while joining him is Abigail Thaw as Stephanie Jeffries and Billy Hartman as Jack Fleming. The play focuses on a murder mystery game during a dinner party in an Edinburgh mansion, where guests’ secrets come to light under the scrutiny of Inspector Rebus. A first stage adaptation was seen at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch early last year.

The show will be performed at Cambridge Arts Theatre from 29 August to 7 September, Festival Theatre in Edinburgh from 10 to 14 September, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 16 to 21 September, Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow from 23 to 27 September, Theatre Royal Bath from 30 September to 5 October, New Theatre in Cardiff from 7 to 12 October, York Theatre Royal from 15 to 19 October, Malvern Theatres from 21 to 26 October, Oxford Playhouse from 29 October to 2 November, Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham from 5 to 9 November, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 19 to 23 November, and Lighthouse in Poole from 26 to 30 November.