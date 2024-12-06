Producer Crossroads Live teases future life for My Best Friend’s Wedding, Babies and more

Crossroads Live, a global theatre producer with offices in London, North America, and Australia, has given a report into its year’s successes.

Over the past 12 months, the company presented 39 productions alongside 23 pantomimes, totalling over 800 weeks of theatre and selling 4.5 million tickets, with gross revenues exceeding £260 million.

CEO David Ian said today: “I’m delighted to see theatre thriving! Over the past 12 months, we’ve achieved year-on-year growth, and I’m thrilled that audiences around the world are embracing the magic and thrill of our outstanding shows.

“As we look ahead to next year, we’re excited to continue working with our incredible partners to bring cherished theatre classics, as well as some new titles, to theatregoers in both familiar and new destinations. Thanks to their talent, and the dedication of our incredible team, the future of global theatre looks very positive.”

In the UK, co-productions of the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated Mean Girls and Hello, Dolly! proved popular in the West End, while Magic Mike Live and touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang reached audiences across the country. Crossroads Pantomimes continued its dominance as the largest pantomime producer, with 23 productions staged this year. The Palladium’s annual pantomime, Robin Hood, set a new record as the fastest-selling in its nine-year history.

In the US, tours of Annie, My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman, Dear Evan Hansen, and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical played to audiences nationwide, alongside seasonal productions such as Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical. On Broadway, Elf returned, and Whoopi Goldberg joined the Annie tour during its run at Madison Square Garden.

In Australia, the company opened a record-breaking production of Wicked alongside Chicago and Grease. The Australian premiere of Sister Act also took place, with Jesus Christ Superstar marking its first production in the country since 1972. Upcoming productions for 2025 include the 40th-anniversary tour of Cats, Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, and the Australian premiere of Back to the Future.

Crossroads Live also expanded its presence in China, with simultaneous performances of Chicago and The Phantom of the Opera in Shenzhen. Further productions, including Cats, will continue through 2025, with seven additional musicals set to be announced.

The company also supported new work, including My Best Friend’s Wedding and Beaches, which premiered in Maine and Calgary, respectively. In the UK, Babies, a coming-of-age musical by Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, ran at The Other Palace earlier this year.