Private Lives with Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers to open in the West End

The show runs at the Ambassadors Theatre

Noël Coward’s Private Lives will open at the newly refurbished Ambassadors Theatre late next month.

Christopher Luscombe’s revival of the comedy, presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, is set to star Nigel Havers (Downton Abbey) and Patricia Hodge (Calendar Girls) alongside Dugald Bruce-Lockhart and Natalie Walter.

The show, which follows ex-es honeymooning with their new partners (at the same location!) will play for a limited 12-week run until 25 November 2023, with press night on Wednesday 13 September.

Due to the refurbishments at the venue, there are now six wheelchair spaces, accessible toilet facilities, and improved audio access to support the hearing impaired.