Priscilla Queen of the Desert to embark on new UK and Ireland tour

Exclusive: Priscilla Queen of the Desert will embark on a UK, Ireland, and international tour from February 2026, opening at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.

Based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, the musical follows three friends as they travel across Australia in a bus named Priscilla, putting on a show while confronting personal challenges and societal prejudice. The production will feature a soundtrack of well-known disco anthems, including “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

It is directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot and choreographed by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Matt Cole. Set and lighting design is by Andrew Exeter, with further creative team members to be announced. The production is led by producers Mark Goucher and Matthew Gale, whose previous credits include Hairspray The Musical, The Full Monty, and Shrek the Musical.

The tour will visit the Palace Theatre in Manchester from 19 to 28 February, King’s Theatre in Glasgow from 2 to 7 March, Liverpool Empire from 9 to 14 March, Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from 16 to 21 March, Birmingham Hippodrome from 23 to 28 March, Norwich Theatre Royal from 30 March to 4 April, Theatre Royal in Newcastle from 6 to 11 April, Edinburgh Playhouse from 14 to 18 April, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from 20 to 25 April, Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham from 28 April to 2 May, Aylesbury Theatre from 4 to 9 May, New Victoria in Woking from 11 to 16 May, The Marlowe in Canterbury from 25 to 30 May, Grand Opera House in Belfast from 1 to 6 June, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin from 8 to 13 June, Theatre Royal in Brighton from 16 to 20 June, Curve Theatre in Leicester from 22 to 27 June, Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from 6 to 11 July, and Hall for Cornwall in Truro from 14 to 18 July.

Casting details will be confirmed in due course.