People, Places and Things with Denise Gough – first look at rehearsals

The smash hit play returns

Tom Millward Alex Wood
London
Denise Gough and Ryan Hutton in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End. Credit Marc Brenner. 2310
Denise Gough and Ryan Hutton in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for the West End return of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things.

The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is about Emma, an actress who checks herself into rehab to combat her drug and alcohol addictions. Denise Gough reprises her Olivier and Critics’ Circle Theatre Award-winning role for the new production.

Joining Gough are Sinéad Cusack (V for Vendetta) as Doctor/Therapist/Mum, Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) as Mark, Danny Kirrane (The Sandman) as Foster, Kevin McMonagle (Best of Enemies) as Dad/Paul, Holly Atkins (This Country) as Charlotte, Paksie Vernon (Shetland) as Jodi, Ryan Hutton (Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as Shaun, Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (making her West End debut) as Laura and Dillon Scott-Lewis (& Juliet) as T. Completing the company are Russell Anthony (Call the Midwife) and Louise Templeton (Jayson Bend: Queen and Country).

In her five-star review for WhatsOnStage, Daisy Bowie Sell said the production was “heady, superb and intoxicating”. The show enjoyed critically acclaimed runs at the National Theatre and Wyndham’s Theatre (where it extended its run), followed by a major UK tour.

The piece will feature on-stage seating as part of Bunny Christie’s design, while the creative team also includes costume designer Christina Cunningham, lighting designer James Farncombe, composer Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Polly Bennett, casting director Jessica Ronane with original casting by Wendy Spon.

People, Places and Things will run for a limited season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 3 May until 10 August 2024, with tickets on sale below.

Sinéad Cusack and Denise Gough in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End. Credit Marc Brenner. 2376
Sinéad Cusack and Denise Gough, © Marc Brenner
Malachi Kirby in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End. Credit Marc Brenner. 2410
Malachi Kirby, © Marc Brenner
Dillon Scott Lewis, Denise Gough, Danny Kirrane, Ryan Hutton and Polly Bennett (movement director) in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End. Credit Marc Brenner. 2441
Dillon Scott Lewis, Denise Gough, Danny Kirrane, Ryan Hutton and Polly Bennett (movement director), © Marc Brenner
Denise Gough and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi Peters in rehearsals for People, Places & Things in the West End. Credit Marc Brenner. 721
Denise Gough and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi Peters, © Marc Brenner
Ryan Hutton and Denise Gough in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Dillon Scott-Lewis and Paksie Vernon, © Marc Brenner

