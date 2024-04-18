People, Places and Things with Denise Gough – first look at rehearsals

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for the West End return of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things.

The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is about Emma, an actress who checks herself into rehab to combat her drug and alcohol addictions. Denise Gough reprises her Olivier and Critics’ Circle Theatre Award-winning role for the new production.

Joining Gough are Sinéad Cusack (V for Vendetta) as Doctor/Therapist/Mum, Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) as Mark, Danny Kirrane (The Sandman) as Foster, Kevin McMonagle (Best of Enemies) as Dad/Paul, Holly Atkins (This Country) as Charlotte, Paksie Vernon (Shetland) as Jodi, Ryan Hutton (Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as Shaun, Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (making her West End debut) as Laura and Dillon Scott-Lewis (& Juliet) as T. Completing the company are Russell Anthony (Call the Midwife) and Louise Templeton (Jayson Bend: Queen and Country).

In her five-star review for WhatsOnStage, Daisy Bowie Sell said the production was “heady, superb and intoxicating”. The show enjoyed critically acclaimed runs at the National Theatre and Wyndham’s Theatre (where it extended its run), followed by a major UK tour.

The piece will feature on-stage seating as part of Bunny Christie’s design, while the creative team also includes costume designer Christina Cunningham, lighting designer James Farncombe, composer Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Polly Bennett, casting director Jessica Ronane with original casting by Wendy Spon.

People, Places and Things will run for a limited season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 3 May until 10 August 2024, with tickets on sale below.