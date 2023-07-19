Omari Douglas, Heartstopper’s Alice Oseman and more to lead A Strange Loop post-show events

A series of post-show discussions have been announced to accompany the UK premiere of Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop at the Barbican.

The events will be “led by prominent figures from diverse fields”, and take place in the auditorium immediately following the evening performances.

The first panel, on 20 July, will be discussing ‘The Intersectionality of Being Black and Queer’, hosted by Dope Black Queers and Place of the Dog.

Next up, Omari Douglas, well-known for his role in It’s a Sin, will be in conversation with the cast and creatives on 24 July.

On 31 July, Glow Up‘s Dominic Skinner will be hosting a panel on ‘Expression and Identity: Waving the Flag’.

And on 11 August, Alice Oseman, creator of Netflix’s Heartstopper, will be a panelist on ‘A Queer Eye on Storytelling’, hosted by investigative journalist Ben Hunte.

A Strange Loop is written by Michael R Jackson and explores themes of identity, self-worth, and the creative process. It follows the character Usher, a Black queer writer who is struggling to break into the industry and to find validation in his work.

The musical features an experimental structure that involves Usher repeatedly revisiting and reimagining his own life story, exploring different versions of himself and the characters in his musical. Numbers blend genres such as gospel, R&B and traditional musical theatre.

A Strange Loop won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020, as well as numerous other awards and nominations.

Tickets are available below.

