Olivier Awards announces 2024 performance line-up and broadcast details

There’s just under two weeks to go!

The Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard has released the line-up for this year’s ceremony.

Taking place on 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall, the evening will be hosted by Ted Lasso and West End star Hannah Waddingham for the second consecutive year. You can see the full list of those shortlisted here.

The event will feature performances from all of the Best New Musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat, and A Strange Loop.

As well as Best Musical Revival nominees Guys and Dolls and Hadestown, alongside a special moment from Groundhog Day Australia.

Host Waddingham will open the event performing with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

This year’s Olivier Awards coincide with the National Theatre’s 60th anniversary. The theatre, founded by Laurence Olivier, is up for 15 awards and will celebrate the anniversary with a grand finale and onstage dedication.

It has been announced today that names from the worlds of theatre, TV and fashion will present the awards. They include Michael Ball, Cara Delevingne, Beverley Knight, Anjana Vasan, Michelle Visage and Dominic West. The voiceover for the evening will be spoken by comedian, writer and actress Meera Syal.

The highlights package will be broadcast on ITV1 at 10:10pm on the night.

WhatsOnStage will be providing green carpet coverage, as well as live updates from the auditorium and winners’ room.