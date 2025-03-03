New musical Bordello announces workshop and cast

And you can be in the audience!

A new musical is in the works!

Inspired by historical events surrounding Raquel Liberman, Bordello is set in 1920s Buenos Aires and uses tango and klezmer music to tell a story of love and bravery. It follows a Polish woman who is forced into prostitution. Risking everything, she brings an international Jewish sex-trafficking ring to justice.

Written by Barbara Bellman and directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, Bordello will receive two public workshop performances at the Royal Academy of Dance, London. They will take place on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 March. All tickets cost £10 and are available to book now.

The performances are presented in partnership with Hope for Justice, a charity fighting human trafficking and modern slavery.

The all-Jewish cast is led by Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Gina Murray (Chicago), Jos Slovick (Once) and Greg Bernstein (Fiddler on the Roof).

Joining them are Danny Becker, Georgia Permutt, Natalie Green, Ralph Bogard, Tori Scott, Lauren Ingram, Sam Baumal, Natasha Karp, Nitai Levi, Natasha Spencer-Levy, and Izzi Levine.

The production also features Adrien Bariki-Alaoui and Iro Davlanti-Lo of the Argentine Tango School and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Completing the creative team are Barbara Bellman (book writer and lyricist), Emiliano Messiez (composer and co-orchestrator), Joan Ross Sorkin (co-book writer and additional lyrics), Steven Goss (music supervisor, co-orchestrator and vocal arrangements), PJ McEvoy (costume and video design), Sam Vincent (sound design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), Stephanie Martis (associate choreographer), Tim Frost (associate director), Jim Arnold (casting), and CDM Productions (general management).

Bellman said: “We are extremely excited to be able to give audiences in London the opportunity to be amongst the first to experience our new musical Bordello.”

Adding that it is a “rare opportunity” for theatregoers to be a part of the creative process, Bellman emphasised that the team is excited to “share the journey of this show which means so very much.”