New Cabaret casting announced

The show is currently booking to March 2026

New stars will be leading Cabaret!

The show, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox and make-up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

The musical, by composer John Kander, lyricist Fred Ebb, and book writer Joe Masteroff, is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood.

Currently leading the show are Billy Porter as the Emcee and Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles, for a strictly limited season until 24 May 2025.

Also appearing in the West End cast are Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances.

Next to take on the roles of Sally Bowles and the Emcee are Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge, respectively. They’ll start performances at the Kit Kat Club on 29 May and appear until 20 September.

From 26 to 28 May, Wojna will play Sally Bowles and Gould will play the Emcee.

Additionally, Cabaret will celebrate 1,500 performances at the Kit Kat Club during a special gala night on Monday, 7 July.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, is currently made up of James Hastings, Dak Mashava, Nethra Menon, Oluwatosin Omotosho, Kristin Wei Wong, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Joseph Hardy, Andrew Linnie, Jack William Parry and Jazmyn Raikes.

Dodd is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 4 June at 2.00pm, Thursday 12 June at 7.30pm, Wednesday 18 June at 2.00pm, Thursday 26 June at 7.30pm, Wednesday 2 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 10 July at 7.30pm, Wednesday 16 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 24 July at 7.30pm, Wednesday 30 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 7 August at 7.30pm, Wednesday 13 August at 2.00pm, Thursday 21 August at 7.30pm, Wednesday 27 at August 2.00pm, Thursday 4 September at 7.30pm, Wednesday 10 September at 2.00pm and Thursday 18 September at 7.30pm.

At these performances, the role will be played by the alternate Sally Bowles, Wojna.

Madge is not scheduled to appear from Monday, 9 June to Monday, 16 June (inclusive), and on Tuesday, 16 September. At these performances, the role of Emcee will be played by Gould.

A New York production is also up and running, with Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck currently starring.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.