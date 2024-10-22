Near-complete cast announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club and producers Daryl Roth and Cameron Mackintosh have announced further casting for the forthcoming Broadway run of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, which is set to begin previews at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on 25 March ahead of an official opening night on 8 April.

Joining the previously announced Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga will be Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Ryan McCartan, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, and Peter Neureuther. The final co-star will be announced soon.

Produced and devised by Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is a revue of the late composer’s songs. It debuted at London’s Gielgud Theatre last year, where our reviewer called it a “major production.”

Matthew Bourne directs with Julia McKenzie. Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo and Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, and the conductor is Annbritt duChateau. The show features set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter. The production Stage Manager is David Lober.