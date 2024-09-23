Photos

National Theatre reveals first look at Coriolanus with David Oyelowo

Lyndsey Turner’s production is currently in previews

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

London

23 September 2024

David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF7265
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre, © Misan Harriman

The National Theatre has unveiled production photos for its revival of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

David Oyelowo (Othello, Off-Broadway) makes his highly anticipated NT debut in the title role of director Lyndsey Turner’s staging, joined in the cast by Luke Aquilina, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Stephanie Street and John Vernon.

Also cast are Chereen Buckley, Ashley Gerlach, Sam Hazeldine, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Marcia Lecky, Pamela Nomvete, Oliver Senton and Jo Stone-Fewings. The four young performers who alternate the role of Young Marcius are Kyron Allen, Deniro-Carter Bhola, Kaelum Nelson and Cale Cole.

Alongside Turner, the creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Angus MacRae, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Claudia Fragoso, associate costume designer Philip Engleheart, and staff director Júlia Levai.

David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) and Kobna Holdbrook Smith (Aufidius) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF7926
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) and Kobna Holdbrook Smith (Aufidius), © Misan Harriman
Conor McLeod (Gallus) and Anushka Chakravarti (Alba) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF7604
Conor McLeod (Gallus) and Anushka Chakravarti (Alba) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre, © Misan Harriman
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF7727
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus), © Misan Harriman
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF7897
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus), © Misan Harriman
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF8518 2
David Oyelowo (Coriolanus), © Misan Harriman
Deniro Carter Bhola (Young Marcius) and Kemi Bo Jacobs (Virgilia) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF9044
Deniro Carter Bhola (Young Marcius) and Kemi Bo Jacobs (Virgilia), © Misan Harriman
Pamela Nomvete (Volumnia) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF9112
Pamela Nomvete (Volumnia) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman
Sam Hazeldine (Cominius), David Oyelowo (Coriolanus), Jo Stone Fewings (Titus Lartius), Pamela Nomvete (Volumnia) and Peter Forbes (Menenius) in Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF8162
Sam Hazeldine (Cominius), David Oyelowo (Coriolanus), Jo Stone Fewings (Titus Lartius), Pamela Nomvete (Volumnia) and Peter Forbes (Menenius), © Misan Harriman
The cast of Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF1669
The cast of Coriolanus at the National Theatre, © Misan Harriman
The cast of Coriolanus at the National Theatre (c) Misan Harriman DSCF9008
The cast of Coriolanus, © Misan Harriman

Coriolanus will be performed on the Olivier stage until 9 November 2024, with a press night scheduled for 24 September.

