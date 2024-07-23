The National Theatre announces further casting for The Other Place

The National Theatre has revealed further casting for the upcoming world premiere of The Other Place.

Written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (The Confessions) and featuring music by Yannis Philippakis (Foals), the new play is inspired by the Sophocles classic, Antigone. It revolves around two sisters, Annie and Issy, who reunite on the anniversary of the death of their father.

As previously reported, the cast includes Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon) as Annie, Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois) as Leni, Jeremy Killick (The Confessions) as Terry, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) as Chris and Nina Sosanya (Screw) as Erica.

Newly announced today is Alison Oliver (Saltburn), who will star opposite D’Arcy as Issy. Casting is by Alastair Coomer.

The production will also feature set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, movement direction by Marcin Rudy, voice coaching by Cathleen McCarron, associate lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and staff direction by Sammy Glover.

In association with A Zeldin Company, The Other Place will run at the National’s Lyttelton theatre from 27 September until 9 November, with a press night scheduled for 8 October.