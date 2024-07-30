National Theatre reveals cast joining David Oyelowo in Coriolanus

The National Theatre has announced complete casting for the upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

As previously reported, David Oyelowo (Othello, Off-Broadway) is set to make his highly anticipated NT debut in the title role of director Lyndsey Turner’s staging.

He will be joined in the cast by Luke Aquilina, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Stephanie Street and John Vernon.

Newly announced company members today include Chereen Buckley, Ashley Gerlach, Sam Hazeldine, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Marcia Lecky, Pamela Nomvete, Oliver Senton and Jo Stone-Fewings. The four young performers who will alternate the role of Young Marcius are Kyron Allen, Deniro-Carter Bhola, Kaelum Nelson and Cale Cole.

Alongside Turner, the creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Angus MacRae, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Claudia Fragoso, associate costume designer Philip Engleheart, and staff director Júlia Levai.

Coriolanus will be performed on the Olivier stage from 11 September to 9 November 2024, with a press night scheduled for 24 September.