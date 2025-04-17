My Master Builder with Ewan McGregor starts performances in the West End

The new take on Ibsen’s play opens in London

Ewan McGregor and the cast of My Master Builder will take to the stage starting this evening, 17 April.

The new play by Lila Raicek, inspired by Ibsen, is directed by Michael Grandage and set on the eve of Independence Day in the Hamptons. The piece follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, and her architect husband, Henry Solness, as their marriage is disrupted by the arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s with whom he once shared a connection. It explores themes of love and vulnerability and draws inspiration from Ibsen.

McGregor reunites with Grandage, following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse.

Joining McGregor is Elizabeth Debicki as Mathilde, Kate Fleetwood as Elena, David Ajala as Ragnar, and Mirren Mack as Kaja.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Richard Kent, lighting designer Paule Constable, composer and sound designer Adam Cork, casting director Sophie Holland, associate director Bethany West, production manager Kate West, costume supervisor Lisa Aitken and prop supervisor Kate Margretts.

My Master Builder plays at Wyndham’s Theatre until 12 July. An official opening is marked for 29 April.

Tickets are on sale below.