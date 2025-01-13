whatsonstage white

Musical Mondays live event, hosted by Grace Mouat, to launch in the West End

The event takes place at Mrs Riot in Covent Garden

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

13 January 2025

grace mouat
Grace Mouat, © Amelia Fei

Mrs Riot, a venue located on Henrietta Street in Covent Garden, is set to relaunch its Musical Mondays series, hosted by West End performer Grace Mouat.

The first event will take place on Monday 27 January, with performances beginning at 7 pm. The series will continue on the last Monday of each month, featuring live music, games, and open mic opportunities for attendees.

Mouat will be joined by a lineup of special guests from the musical theatre world. The launch night will include appearances by Natalie Paris and Billy Luke Nevers. The venue, inspired by London’s historical stage performer Kitty Clive, aims to become a hub for theatre enthusiasts and performers alike.

Alongside the performances, attendees can enjoy cocktails and pizza from Mrs Riot’s menu. Tickets for the event are priced at £25 and are available for those aged 18 and over. Doors will open at 6pm, with performances starting at 7pm, followed by open mic sessions at 9:30 pm. The venue closes at 11 pm. Tickets can be booked online at the venue’s official website.

