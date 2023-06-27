Grace Mouat performs “Any Day Now” from new musical Angry Salmon

The new musical is about a school of farmed fish that end up in unfamiliar waters

& Juliet and The Great British Bake Off Musical star Grace Mouat headed into the recording studio to perform a new number in support of the British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT).

BYMT alum Mouat joined Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Jordan Paul Clarke in London in order to record solo tune “Any Day Now”, penned by Clarke as part of new musical Angry Salmon.

Angry Salmon is set to be presented by the BYMT at the Bridewell Theatre in London from 4 to 6 August, with a cast made up of current BYMT members. The piece tells the tale of a school of farmed fish getting lost in the British waterway system.

The video has orchestrations by Clarke, backing vocals by Nikki Davison and Clarke and music production and additional orchestration by Joe and Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam.