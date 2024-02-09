Grace Mouat and Jacob Fowler in Before After musical – first look

The new musical has its UK stage premiere at Southwark Playhouse

Production photos have been released ahead of the live UK stage premiere of new British musical Before After, penned by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman.

The show is a love story about a couple given a second chance at happiness, and its live run follows a previous streamed version from Southwark Playhouse in 2020. It has its opening night tonight, and will run until 2 March 2024.

Grace Mouat and Jacob Fowler star in the two roles, directed by the Grey Area’s artistic director Georgie Rankcom. Mouat, known for her roles in Six, & Juliet, Be More Chill and other productions, plays Ami. Jacob Fowler, with credits in Heathers, Dreamboats and Petticoats and more, plays Ben. The duo reunite following their appearance together in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Hope Mill Theatre last year.

The creative team for the production includes musical director Ben McQuigg (He/Him), movement director Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (She/Her), set and costume designer Yimei Zhao (She/Her), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (He/Him), casting director Peter Noden (He/Him), production stage manager Waverley Moran (She/They); artist Jed Berry (He/Him) and photographer Danny Kaan (He/Him).

Tickets for Before After are priced at £21/£26.50.