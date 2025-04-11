Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell sets West End box office record

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Much Ado About Nothing, which recently completed its sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, set a new box office record for a play in the West End.

Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, and directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production concluded with the five highest grossing weeks for a play in West End history, with the final week achieving the highest box office figures to date. This follows the company’s production of Romeo and Juliet, which became the highest grossing production in the history of the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The production marks the end of the Jamie Lloyd Company’s first year as an independent production company. In the past year, its productions – The Effect, Romeo and Juliet, Sunset Boulevard, The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing – have been seen by over 600,000 people across London and New York. More than a third of all tickets sold for these productions were priced at £45 or less.

The company has maintained its commitment to accessibility through the continued provision of £25 tickets across each level of the theatre, available exclusively to under-30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. For Romeo and Juliet, 5,000 seats were reserved under this initiative, and 25,000 seats were made available for the Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Of the customers who bought tickets through LW Theatres during the Shakespeare season, 78 per cent were first-time bookers.

The company’s production of Sunset Boulevard continues to run on Broadway, while in the West End this summer, Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and the Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita will open at The London Palladium. Starring Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez, the production will run from 14 June to 6 September, with 5000 tickets priced at £25 available across the run and on all levels of the theatre for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. Further information and on-sale dates for these tickets will be announced.