Monday at the Musicals event to benefit Children with Cancer UK and Trekstock

The concert will be held at the Lyric Theatre in the West End

A host of West End stars will join childhood cancer survivor Ellen Bisci at a musical theatre-themed concert in aid of Children with Cancer UK and Trekstock.

Set to take place at 7:30pm on 12 May at the West End’s Lyric Theatre, the charity event is named Monday at the Musicals 2025 and marks 20 years since Bisci was first diagnosed with cancer.

Set to appear in the line-up are Joanne Clifton (Rocky Horror Show), Holly Bannis (What’s Love Got To Do With It), Tom Lidgley (Royal Academy of Music), Freddie King (Titanique), Sarah Goggin (Back to the Future), Maggie Lynne (Wicked), Georgina Castle and Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera), with more artists to be announced shortly. Paul Herbert serves as musical director.

The concert will also showcase a performance of a brand-new song, written especially for Bisci.

Monday at the Musicals is co-produced by Bisci, Laura Baldwin and Natalie Naaman and tickets are on sale via the Nimax Theatres website.