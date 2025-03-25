MJ the Musical announces new West End cast and extends into 2026

MJ The Musical has announced new casting as the West End run extends at the Prince Edward Theatre into 2026.

The show is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the piece explores Michael Jackson’s life through interviews with a visiting crew from MTV.

Continuing in the role of MJ will be Jamaal Fields-Green, who is the only performer to have led the production on Broadway, on the US national tour and in the West End. You can get to know Fields-Green more in the video below:

He is joined in the cast by Matt Mills (as Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mitchell Zhangazha (as Michael), Philippa Stefani (as Rachel), KoKo Alexandra (as Katherine Jackson/Kate), Joshua C Jackson (as Berry Gordy/Nick), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton (as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Matt Gonsalves (as Alejandro), Michael Conley (as Dave), Kieran Alleyne (as MJ Alternate and Standby for Michael), and André Phipps (as Standby for MJ and Standby for Michael).

The company is completed by Milan Cacacie, Filippo Coffano, Tevin Daniel, Gabrielle de Souza, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Ike Fallon, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Wilson Kiiru, Darnell Mathew-James, Buna McCreery-Njie, Jenay Naima, Nay-Nay, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Fraser Stewart, Charlotte-Kate Warren, and Tavio Wright, alongside Ari Adebiyi, Zane Chaba, Cristiano Cuino, Joel Molin and Zayne Tayabali (as Little Michael) and Miles Jabbie, Kristiano Ricardo, Ashton Robertson and Asher Swaray-Gray (as Little Marlon).

The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

MJ The Musical has now extended its run through to 28 March 2026, with tickets on sale below.