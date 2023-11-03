Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man and the Pool to be streamed on Netflix

The show was recently staged at the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre

Mike Birbiglia’s latest solo show, The Old Man and the Pool, will have its streaming premiere on Netflix from 21 November.

The piece received a fulsome review from WhatsOnStage this past September during its West End premiere at Wyndham’s Theatre, being described as a “rich seam of material.”

Directed by Birbiglia’s longtime collaborator Seth Barrish and featuring a set by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story and a tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Birbiglia developed the work over several years, and it has also been staged at the Mark Taper Forum in California and the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Broadway.

In addition to Barrish and Borritt, the creative team includes costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Aaron Copp, sound designer Kai Harada, and projection designer Hana S Kim. Ira Glass served as story consultant.

Birbiglia’s previous solo plays include Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Thank God for Jokes, and The New One, which ran on Broadway and earned Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance.

